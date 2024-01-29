Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3683
Pōhutukawa seedlings
I had a lovely day at home today, just pottering around. There were some pōhutukawa seedlings that needed to be pricked out and I now have another 80 in individual tubes. Hopefully they will do as well as the last lot where I had 100% take.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3683
photos
166
followers
117
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seedlings
,
shade-house
,
pōhutukawa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close