Pōhutukawa seedlings by dide
Photo 3683

Pōhutukawa seedlings

I had a lovely day at home today, just pottering around. There were some pōhutukawa seedlings that needed to be pricked out and I now have another 80 in individual tubes. Hopefully they will do as well as the last lot where I had 100% take.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Dianne

