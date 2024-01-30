Sign up
Photo 3684
Cornwall Park
I headed to the city today to help look after the grandies. On the way I stopped at Cornwall Patk and had a wander around - mostly in the shade as it got to 26 degrees today.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
3684
photos
166
followers
117
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
30th January 2024 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
park
,
shade
,
cornwall-park
Delwyn Barnett
ace
It sure was hot today. This would have been lovely under the trees!
January 30th, 2024
