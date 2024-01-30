Previous
Cornwall Park by dide
Photo 3684

Cornwall Park

I headed to the city today to help look after the grandies. On the way I stopped at Cornwall Patk and had a wander around - mostly in the shade as it got to 26 degrees today.
Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
It sure was hot today. This would have been lovely under the trees!
January 30th, 2024  
