Bee food. by dide
Photo 3685

Bee food.

Another image from Cornwall Park yesterday. The bees didn't seem to mind the heat and were as busy as ever.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Dianne

Peter ace
Superb closeup detail and colour standing out well against the background, Beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
January 31st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot.
January 31st, 2024  
