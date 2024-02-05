Previous
Fun by dide
Photo 3690

Fun

This is pretty much the same image as @kali66 has in her project tonight. We were over on the west coast and had a fun time sitting in the sun by the beach, catching up. Kali - thanks for coming to meet up with us - two years in a row!
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise