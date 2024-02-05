Sign up
This is pretty much the same image as
@kali66
has in her project tonight. We were over on the west coast and had a fun time sitting in the sun by the beach, catching up. Kali - thanks for coming to meet up with us - two years in a row!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
