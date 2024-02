Finish!

We have had a fabulous four days cycling down part of the west coast of the South Island. The trail has taken us through beautiful native bush, along the coastline, wetlands, past lakes, on some minor roads, old disused rail and bush tramlines. Total length 140 km, and each day around 30-37 km, so not long days. We have electric bikes, so that makes it pretty easy to cover the distance and get up the few hills on the way. I can thoroughly recommend this trail!