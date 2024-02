Cowboy Paradise

Last night we stayed up high in the hills at a place called Cowboy Paradise. It has had many mixed reviews and is run by a very eccentric man. We were well looked after with a lovely home cooked roast meal and the accommodation was just fine. It also suited us to break the journey there and recharge our bike batteries. When we left this morning, it was drizzly rain and low cloud. There was no wind and biking through the wet native bush was just beautiful.