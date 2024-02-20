Previous
West Coast by dide
While in the South Island, we stayed with friends near Greymouth and they live across the road from the West Coast. The day we left, the seas were very rough and there was an offshore wind blowing, creating a great effect.
Maggiemae ace
Your settings are the best! I can almost hear the sound of the waves. I wish I could, actually!
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow you really feel the power of the ocean in this shot fav
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a powerful wave, foam and patterns in the water ! - and good in b/w ( for once !! ) fav
February 20th, 2024  
