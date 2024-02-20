Sign up
Photo 3705
West Coast
While in the South Island, we stayed with friends near Greymouth and they live across the road from the West Coast. The day we left, the seas were very rough and there was an offshore wind blowing, creating a great effect.
20th February 2024
Dianne
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th February 2024 10:56am
Tags
sea
,
weather
,
rough
,
west-coast
Maggiemae
ace
Your settings are the best! I can almost hear the sound of the waves. I wish I could, actually!
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow you really feel the power of the ocean in this shot fav
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a powerful wave, foam and patterns in the water ! - and good in b/w ( for once !! ) fav
February 20th, 2024
