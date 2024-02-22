Previous
Kenepuru Sound by dide
Kenepuru Sound

A holiday shot from our bike ride between Havelock and Anakiwa. The water was so calm and the reflections were amazing.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful peaceful scene.
February 25th, 2024  
