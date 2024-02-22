Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3707
Kenepuru Sound
A holiday shot from our bike ride between Havelock and Anakiwa. The water was so calm and the reflections were amazing.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3710
photos
166
followers
117
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
13th February 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sea
,
kenepuru-sound
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful peaceful scene.
February 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close