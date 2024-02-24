Previous
I might be small but... by dide
Photo 3709

I might be small but...

I can still compete against the big boys. I stopped off to watch some dog agility competitions. The dogs were generally very well behaved and knew exactly what to do. This little guy was so enthusiastic.
24th February 2024

Dianne

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cute little fella.
February 25th, 2024  
