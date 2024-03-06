Previous
Goldminer's Hut, Ross. by dide
Photo 3720

Goldminer's Hut, Ross.

The goldminers must have been very hardy, living in the cold, wet west coast bush in tiny huts such as this one. It was very sparse inside, just a rough bed, table and chair and an open fireplace to cook on.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
The living conditions of goldminers were so harsh. Lovely shot and story.
March 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
He probably hasn't found much gold if this is where he lives. ha ha.
March 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Iconic
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise