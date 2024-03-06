Sign up
Previous
Photo 3720
Goldminer's Hut, Ross.
The goldminers must have been very hardy, living in the cold, wet west coast bush in tiny huts such as this one. It was very sparse inside, just a rough bed, table and chair and an open fireplace to cook on.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th February 2024 9:39am
Tags
ross
bush
hut
goldminer
winghong_ho
The living conditions of goldminers were so harsh. Lovely shot and story.
March 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
He probably hasn't found much gold if this is where he lives. ha ha.
March 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Iconic
March 6th, 2024
