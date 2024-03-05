Sign up
Photo 3719
Photo 3719
Sorted!
Our trampoline did a big flip yesterday in the high winds. Luckily the fence stopped it from hitting the van parked next to it. Today Rudy 'helped' Uncle Chad put in some enormous pegs to prevent it flipping over again.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3719
photos
164
followers
117
following
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th March 2024 10:48am
Tags
home
,
helping
,
trampoline
Joan Robillard
ace
Learning early to be a repair guy - important position in any family
March 5th, 2024
Peter
ace
It’s all about teamwork well captured Dianne:)
March 5th, 2024
