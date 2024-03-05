Previous
Sorted! by dide
Photo 3719

Sorted!

Our trampoline did a big flip yesterday in the high winds. Luckily the fence stopped it from hitting the van parked next to it. Today Rudy 'helped' Uncle Chad put in some enormous pegs to prevent it flipping over again.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Learning early to be a repair guy - important position in any family
March 5th, 2024  
Peter ace
It’s all about teamwork well captured Dianne:)
March 5th, 2024  
