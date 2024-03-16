Previous
Hydrangeas by dide
Hydrangeas

Our hydrangeas are almost finished for the season, so I gathered up a few for a photoshoot. We have had a day in Auckland helping our daughter and family with some jobs and spending time with the grandies.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Dianne

