Chickens as big as... by dide
Chickens as big as...

Dinosaurs! I am on the hunt for forced perspective images for camera club. Today, when Quinn was helping feed the chickens, I thought this one was looking as big as a dinosaur...
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Dianne

@dide
