Kōwhai babies

I spent half the day today working in the shade house. First job was to take the bigger plants outside so they can harden off ready for planting in the winter. The other job was to repot some kōwhai seedlings. They will hopefully be ready for next winter's planting. The native birds love kōwhai - the tūī especially flock to the plants for the nectar, and at times the wood pigeon (kererū) eat the tiny leaves.