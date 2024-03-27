Sign up
Previous
Photo 3741
Wairau River Valley
This is a beautiful part of NZ. (The top of the South Island). And yes, I was right in the middle of the road!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3741
photos
165
followers
117
following
1024% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
5th February 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
view
south-island
wairau-valley
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful sight. So cool to be able to safely get that image from the centre of the road.
March 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh great road shot
March 27th, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely shot!
March 27th, 2024
