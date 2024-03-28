Previous
Broken glasses by dide
Photo 3742

Broken glasses

We went to Awhitu today to set up camp ready for the Easter break. Carrie found this pohutukawa tree root and I think it looks like a broken pair of glasses...
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous find and great capture, I love the shape and framing of that beautiful island.
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice framing, well spotted. Maybe a monocle.
March 28th, 2024  
Brigette ace
nicely framed of course!
March 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise