Previous
Photo 3742
Broken glasses
We went to Awhitu today to set up camp ready for the Easter break. Carrie found this pohutukawa tree root and I think it looks like a broken pair of glasses...
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3742
photos
166
followers
118
following
1025% complete
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th March 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
,
kauritutahi-island
Diana
ace
A fabulous find and great capture, I love the shape and framing of that beautiful island.
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice framing, well spotted. Maybe a monocle.
March 28th, 2024
Brigette
ace
nicely framed of course!
March 28th, 2024
