The supervisor

Quinn was supervising me while I watered the trees today. I squirted him with the hose and he thought it was hilarious. Next he was calling out, “More!” These trees have been taken from the shade house to harden off before the winter planting. The ones you can see are NZ native puriri, which we have grown from small seedlings given to us. They are a good food source for native birds - lots of flowers and berries nearly all year round.