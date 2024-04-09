Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3754
Aroha
Aroha and her mates are starting to do a good job chewing out the gully so it can be spot sprayed and trees planted over the winter. This is a record of how it looks at present.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3755
photos
165
followers
119
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
10th April 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
long-horn
Peter
ace
Wow beautiful image full of colour and detail Dianne, what a magnificent animal:)
April 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close