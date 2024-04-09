Previous
Aroha by dide
Photo 3754

Aroha

Aroha and her mates are starting to do a good job chewing out the gully so it can be spot sprayed and trees planted over the winter. This is a record of how it looks at present.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Dianne

dide
Peter ace
Wow beautiful image full of colour and detail Dianne, what a magnificent animal:)
April 10th, 2024  
