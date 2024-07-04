Sign up
Photo 3840
Yarn bombs
When we were cycling through Cambridge the other day, I just had to stop and take some images of the cute yarn bombs. This tree and the area around it was decorated with bright interesting knitted and crocheted designs.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Dianne
@dide
Tags
tree
,
knitting
,
cambridge
,
crochet
,
yarn-bombs
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Never heard of these 'bombs'! So clever and hope the weather treats them respectfully!
July 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous and colourful they look, it sure brightens up a dull day.
July 4th, 2024
