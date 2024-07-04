Previous
When we were cycling through Cambridge the other day, I just had to stop and take some images of the cute yarn bombs. This tree and the area around it was decorated with bright interesting knitted and crocheted designs.
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Never heard of these 'bombs'! So clever and hope the weather treats them respectfully!
July 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous and colourful they look, it sure brightens up a dull day.
July 4th, 2024  
