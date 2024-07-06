Sign up
Previous
Photo 3842
Long-fin eel
On the bike ride last weekend, there were a coupe of very impressive sculptures. I loved this long-fin eel (tuna) and it looked especially impressive with the foggy trees in the background.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
sculpture
cambridge
eel
cycleway
longfin-eel
Wylie
How beautiful!
July 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Wow! such a beautiful piece of sculpture
July 6th, 2024
looks so real
July 6th, 2024
