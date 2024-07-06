Previous
Long-fin eel by dide
Photo 3842

Long-fin eel

On the bike ride last weekend, there were a coupe of very impressive sculptures. I loved this long-fin eel (tuna) and it looked especially impressive with the foggy trees in the background.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Dianne

Wylie
How beautiful!
July 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wow! such a beautiful piece of sculpture
July 6th, 2024  
Padlock
looks so real
July 6th, 2024  
