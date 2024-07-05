Sign up
Previous
Photo 3841
The Apple Peeler
Rudy and Ida are staying for the weekend. Ru wanted to use the apple peeler to peel, core and slice his apple. He loves this simple machine and he really loves to eat apples!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
Tags
apple
,
grandson
,
peeler
julia
ace
Hope you got a good supply of apples in stock.
July 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So much fun!!! It’ll be a such a fun weekend
July 5th, 2024
