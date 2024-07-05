Previous
The Apple Peeler by dide
Rudy and Ida are staying for the weekend. Ru wanted to use the apple peeler to peel, core and slice his apple. He loves this simple machine and he really loves to eat apples!
julia ace
Hope you got a good supply of apples in stock.
July 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
So much fun!!! It’ll be a such a fun weekend
July 5th, 2024  
