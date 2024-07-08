Previous
Longfin Sculpture by dide
Longfin Sculpture

I showed this longfin eel sculpture side view the other day. What you couldn’t see from that angle was the lovely curves.
A busy day today with kids coming and going. They were all so well behaved and played nicely.
