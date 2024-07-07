Magic

Aren't rainbows magic? It was lovely for Rudy and Ida to watch this one, as soon after it began to fade and eventually disappeared. It seems perching on the bench is the best spot to keep an eye on everything going on. Tomorrow I'll probably have three little monkeys perched up here... We really are so lucky to live close to the grandies.

It has been a mixed bag of weather today - sunshine, wind then showers. I did manage to get a little time for me though, and went out on my bike to deliver something to our son and managed a 25km ride. A bit wet in patches and nice to have an E-bike to get up the hills against the wind.