Totara River Bridge

Sad news this week about this 115 year old bridge as it has been closed. It is on a disused railway line and part of the West Coast Wilderness cycle trail. It is the only way over the Totara River at this point and unless cyclists take a massive detour and cycle part way on the main road, it will essentially cut the small town of Ross off the itinerary. 15,000 cyclists use this cycleway each year and the numbers have steadily increased over the years. We were here in February and hope a solution can be found quickly, as the folk of Ross and the camping ground rely on the cyclists for around 25% of their income.