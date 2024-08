Today we spent time putting in some canopy trees under the pioneer plantings. The bigger growing canopy trees that we put in were pūriri, puka, nikau and kowhai. There are already some totara and rewarewa, so we are pretty excited with the progress. We had to cut light pockets for them as it is pretty dark below the manuka. Wit was fun to have little Quinn on the team too. We were lucky to get some puka and nihau from @julzmaioro and have had them potted up and growing for a couple of years.