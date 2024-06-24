Previous
Queenstown Gardens by dkbarnett
Photo 1549

Queenstown Gardens

A double exposure of this lovely tree in the Queenstown Gardens a couple of weeks ago. We went down to Queenstown for a weeks break.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
Photo Details

