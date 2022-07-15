Previous
Next
Looking in to the ... present! by dkbarnett
140 / 365

Looking in to the ... present!

@tdaug80 Frogger (Tim) was my get pushed partner this week and asked me to create an image using the Droste Effect. This effect known in art as an example of mise en abyme, is the effect of a picture recursively appearing within itself, in a place where a similar picture would realistically be expected to appear. This produces a loop which mathematically could go on forever, but in practice only continues as far as the image's resolution allows.
I am looking after my grandchildren during the school holidays so got my oldest grandson Brodie to model for me and had him looking into a globe. Probably not the best idea, but didn't get a chance to try another.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@tdaug80 here is my response to your get pushed challenge.
July 17th, 2022  
Brian ace
Wow! I am intrigued. A new challenge.
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise