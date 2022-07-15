Looking in to the ... present!

@tdaug80 Frogger (Tim) was my get pushed partner this week and asked me to create an image using the Droste Effect. This effect known in art as an example of mise en abyme, is the effect of a picture recursively appearing within itself, in a place where a similar picture would realistically be expected to appear. This produces a loop which mathematically could go on forever, but in practice only continues as far as the image's resolution allows.
I am looking after my grandchildren during the school holidays so got my oldest grandson Brodie to model for me and had him looking into a globe. Probably not the best idea, but didn't get a chance to try another.