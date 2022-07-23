Previous
Next
Auckland city by dkbarnett
141 / 365

Auckland city

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle was my get pushed partner this week and challenged me to work with opposites. I could interpret that in any way, whether subject matter, differences in light or composition etc. I found this an interesting and thought provoking challenge. My way of taking photos, especially when I am busy, is just to take my camera with me and take opportunistic shots while I am going about my everyday life - rather than actively searching out a photo subject. It wasn't until yesterday that I found something that I felt would work for this subject. We are staying at Waiheke Island for a few days R & R and yesterday we met our son, his wife and two children for a meal at Cable Bay Winery. This is the view from that restaurant. Looking back to Auckland CBD, there is a combined view of farmland and cityscape - complete opposites of subject matter.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
An excellent image of opposites! Interesting how the farmland looks more real than the cityscape.
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
@mcsiegle - Here is my image for your challenge this week Mary.
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise