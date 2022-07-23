Auckland city

Mary Siegle @mcsiegle was my get pushed partner this week and challenged me to work with opposites. I could interpret that in any way, whether subject matter, differences in light or composition etc. I found this an interesting and thought provoking challenge. My way of taking photos, especially when I am busy, is just to take my camera with me and take opportunistic shots while I am going about my everyday life - rather than actively searching out a photo subject. It wasn't until yesterday that I found something that I felt would work for this subject. We are staying at Waiheke Island for a few days R & R and yesterday we met our son, his wife and two children for a meal at Cable Bay Winery. This is the view from that restaurant. Looking back to Auckland CBD, there is a combined view of farmland and cityscape - complete opposites of subject matter.