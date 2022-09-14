Previous
Magnolia Tree by dkbarnett
Magnolia Tree

April @aecasey challenged me to take a multiple exposure, using the Pep Ventosa technique. I took four exposures for this photograph from four different angles.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

April @aecasey - here is a go at the Pep Ventosa in the round technique.
September 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Very beautiful and skillfully captured
September 18th, 2022  
