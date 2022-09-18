Previous
Basket by dkbarnett
155 / 365

Basket

April @aecasey challenged me to take a multiple exposure, using the Pep Ventosa technique. I was hoping to but didn't get a chance to get outside today. But I decided this technique could be used inside today. This is a basket sitting on my bench!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

April @aecasey - here is another go at the Pep Ventosa in the round technique. I decided that this technique didn't need to be just nature or trees!
September 18th, 2022  
