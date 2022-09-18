Sign up
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Basket
April
@aecasey
challenged me to take a multiple exposure, using the Pep Ventosa technique. I was hoping to but didn't get a chance to get outside today. But I decided this technique could be used inside today. This is a basket sitting on my bench!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Tags
basket
,
get-pushed-528
Delwyn Barnett
ace
April
@aecasey
- here is another go at the Pep Ventosa in the round technique. I decided that this technique didn't need to be just nature or trees!
September 18th, 2022
