For the get pushed challenge this week I was challenged by Kathy @randystreat to do a photo that could be used in a fashion or a house decorating magazine. It has been a busy week, and I'm afraid I left this challenge to the last minute! My husband and I are just Darby and Joan now, so the kids bedrooms upstairs stay reasonably tidy. I decided to use one of them for a photo. Probably should have straightened the photo over the bed!!