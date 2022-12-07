Previous
The Pond by dkbarnett
172 / 365

The Pond

For the get pushed challenge this week, @annied challenged me to have a look at the current artist challenge Peter Lik and take a photograph inspired by his work. I decided to try some ICM photographs.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Photo Details

