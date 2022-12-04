Previous
Next
Jewell in the Crown by dkbarnett
171 / 365

Jewell in the Crown

Pukekura Park is an idyllic, inner-city botanical wonder that was first opened in 1876 right in the centre of New Plymouth City. Once swamp land, the 52-hectare park is both a garden and a public recreation ground.

The park includes two lakes (one of which has wooden rowboats for hire during the summer), children's playgrounds, a cricket ground, fernery and display houses, a tea house, fountain and waterfall, historic band rotunda, and an entertainment venue - the Bowl of Brooklands.

Every summer Pukekura Park hosts the spectacular TSB Festival of Lights. During December and January, hundreds of lighting displays turn the park into a huge, illuminated fantasyland.

My get pushed challenge this week was from Jackie R who challenged me to make a photograph that depicts where you live, that could be in a travel brochure. Extra brownie points if your narrative is worthy too!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@JackieR - here is my response to your challenge. Thanks, Delwyn
December 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That is stunningly beautiful Brownie points all around
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise