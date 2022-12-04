Jewell in the Crown

Pukekura Park is an idyllic, inner-city botanical wonder that was first opened in 1876 right in the centre of New Plymouth City. Once swamp land, the 52-hectare park is both a garden and a public recreation ground.



The park includes two lakes (one of which has wooden rowboats for hire during the summer), children's playgrounds, a cricket ground, fernery and display houses, a tea house, fountain and waterfall, historic band rotunda, and an entertainment venue - the Bowl of Brooklands.



Every summer Pukekura Park hosts the spectacular TSB Festival of Lights. During December and January, hundreds of lighting displays turn the park into a huge, illuminated fantasyland.



My get pushed challenge this week was from Jackie R who challenged me to make a photograph that depicts where you live, that could be in a travel brochure. Extra brownie points if your narrative is worthy too!

