173 / 365
Trees
For the get pushed challenge this week,
@annied
challenged me to have a look at the current artist challenge Peter Lik and take a photograph inspired by his work. I decided to try some ICM photographs.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th December 2022 1:26pm
Tags
trees
garden
icm
get-pushed-540
Steve
ace
Cool effect :)
December 11th, 2022
