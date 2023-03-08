Previous
Colour of the Sea by dkbarnett
Colour of the Sea

This week for the get pushed challenge Kathy asked me to do a still life. I am on holiday so didn't get a chance to do my own still life set up, but thought I would take a photo of this glass vase at the resort reception area.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Delwyn Barnett
@randystreat - here you are Kathy - a couple of still life photos from where I was staying.
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Nice shaped vase and in a frame.
March 12th, 2023  
