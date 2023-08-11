Previous
Next
A hot drink by dkbarnett
223 / 365

A hot drink

Further to the get pushed challenge this week, I added a china tea cup to a smokey photo. A composite.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve ace
Goodness me excellent shot
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise