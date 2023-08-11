Sign up
223 / 365
A hot drink
Further to the get pushed challenge this week, I added a china tea cup to a smokey photo. A composite.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2160
photos
98
followers
101
following
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
1314
564
1315
1316
223
1317
1318
224
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2023 9:17am
Tags
smoke
,
tea-cup
,
composite
,
get-pushed-575
Steve
ace
Goodness me excellent shot
August 12th, 2023
