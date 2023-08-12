Previous
Butterfly fantasy by dkbarnett
224 / 365

Butterfly fantasy

I used one of my smokey photos from a couple of days ago to do another composite using a butterfly photo from last month. I added a rainbow gradient with a multiply blend.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise