Previous
224 / 365
Butterfly fantasy
I used one of my smokey photos from a couple of days ago to do another composite using a butterfly photo from last month. I added a rainbow gradient with a multiply blend.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Taken
10th August 2023 9:21am
Tags
rainbow
,
smoke
,
butterfly
,
gradient
,
composite
,
get-pushed-575
