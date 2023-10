The ephemeral nature of life

Including this photo in my get pushed challenge this week is a bit 'tongue in cheek' as not so many would appreciate there is any beauty in a photograph of a squashed toad on the road! My challenge from Northy was Wabi Sabi - a Japanese aesthetic concept that finds beauty and serenity in objects, landscapes, etc, that are imperfect and impermanent. I am rather attracted to things that are a bit quirky and when I found this toad I appreciated the simple beauty of it.