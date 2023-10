Pier piles

My get pushed challenge this week was Wabi Sabi. A Japanese concept that finds beauty and serenity in objects, landscapes, etc that are imperfect and impermanent. An appreciation of something that becomes more beautiful as it ages, fades and subsequently acquires new charm.

In this photograph the piles are relatively even and ordered, although they are aging and acquiring more patina. However, it is the haphazard nature of the crosspiles that give to me the 'Wabi Sabi' feeling of the image.