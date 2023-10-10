Previous
Letter box

My get pushed challenge this week from Kali is: 'How about amping up the grain this week, use high iso and/or add grain in post processing'.
This is the next door letterbox in Queenstown. a wee bit weathered to put it mildly!! The house is no better either. It has been waiting for redevelopment into apartments which unfortunately has fallen through as they did look to be rather nice apartments. The house has now been sold so goodness knows what will be going there!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

Delwyn Barnett

@kali66 - here is my first attempt at your get pushed challenge this week.
October 12th, 2023  
