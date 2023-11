My get pushed challenge from Kali this week was ...“I will give you the typology challenge... can be done as a collage or one photo https://www.photopedagogy.com/typologies.html” For this challenge I chose doing all photos at one place, with one theme. These photos were taken over two days at Auckland Hospital.Two very stressful days which I haven't got time to go into at the moment, but will do so when I can. Things are going pretty good at the moment, but there have been complications.