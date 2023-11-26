ICM light play

Susan this week set the challenge for me to find a setting on my phone that I have never or rarely used. She kindly set herself the same challenge on my behalf, realising that I would have very little time. I have played with ICM and lights with my camera, but have never done it with my phone and was surprised how easy it was once I managed to work out how to adjust shutter speed, etc. These are the city lights from the apartment in Auckland with the harbour bridge appearing at the top of the screen in blue.