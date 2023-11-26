Previous
ICM light play by dkbarnett
249 / 365

ICM light play

Susan this week set the challenge for me to find a setting on my phone that I have never or rarely used. She kindly set herself the same challenge on my behalf, realising that I would have very little time. I have played with ICM and lights with my camera, but have never done it with my phone and was surprised how easy it was once I managed to work out how to adjust shutter speed, etc. These are the city lights from the apartment in Auckland with the harbour bridge appearing at the top of the screen in blue.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@wakelys Susan - thanks for your kindness this week in setting me this challenge and setting yourself the same one. I look forward to seeing what you have done.
November 26th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely abstract
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise