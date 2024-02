Wynyard Quarter, Westhaven and the bridge

For my get pushed challenge this week Andrew Bede-Allsop asked me to photograph a view out of window or door. Where we are living at the moment is on level 28 of an apartment block and we have a lovely view in most directions. Over the last few weeks there are a lot of photos taken from here featuring in my albums. This is an after dark photo looking over Westhaven Marina and towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge.