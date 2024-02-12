Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
264 / 365
Dropped petals
My get pushed challenge this week was a photo illustrating decay. Here I have two rose petals that have dropped from a dead rose.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2500
photos
111
followers
109
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Latest from all albums
1513
632
1514
1515
633
265
1516
266
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th February 2024 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
rose
,
petals
,
vase
,
get-pushed-602
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@allsop
- another photo for your get pushed challenge Andrew
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
- another photo for your get pushed challenge Andrew