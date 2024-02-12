Previous
Dropped petals by dkbarnett
264 / 365

Dropped petals

My get pushed challenge this week was a photo illustrating decay. Here I have two rose petals that have dropped from a dead rose.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

- another photo for your get pushed challenge Andrew
February 18th, 2024  
