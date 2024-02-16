Previous
Still life with fig by dkbarnett
264 / 365

Still life with fig

When I was at the green grocer the other day I saw a few figs for sale and immediately thought of the current artist challenge (Neil Driver). They are so delicious so to eat the prop will be a bonus!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise