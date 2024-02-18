Previous
Plaster wall by dkbarnett
266 / 365

Plaster wall

My get pushed challenge this week was a photo illustrating decay. I took this photo this morning inside a cafe in Auckland. It is a plaster wall covered in old decayed paint which has been left to look decorative in an 'industrial' style.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
@allsop - here is a photo for your challenge Andrew
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise