Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
266 / 365
Plaster wall
My get pushed challenge this week was a photo illustrating decay. I took this photo this morning inside a cafe in Auckland. It is a plaster wall covered in old decayed paint which has been left to look decorative in an 'industrial' style.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2500
photos
111
followers
109
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Latest from all albums
1513
632
1514
1515
633
265
1516
266
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
18th February 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
decay
,
paint
,
plaster
,
get-pushed-602
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@allsop
- here is a photo for your challenge Andrew
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close