Time is passing

My get pushed challenge from Cathy this week is:



"As our spring is springing up, I would assume your summer is starting to wind down. I don't know much about where you live, but are there signs of autumn? Any that you can capture in a photo?”



I honestly didn't think there were any signs of autumn here yet, even though autumn will officially start in only two days. However, yesterday as I was parking the car in Shortland Street, central Auckland I noticed a few leaves on the nearby trees just beginning to change colour. So yes - autumn is almost here!