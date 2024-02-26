Previous
Time is passing by dkbarnett
Time is passing

My get pushed challenge from Cathy this week is:

"As our spring is springing up, I would assume your summer is starting to wind down. I don't know much about where you live, but are there signs of autumn? Any that you can capture in a photo?”

I honestly didn't think there were any signs of autumn here yet, even though autumn will officially start in only two days. However, yesterday as I was parking the car in Shortland Street, central Auckland I noticed a few leaves on the nearby trees just beginning to change colour. So yes - autumn is almost here!
Delwyn Barnett

Delwyn Barnett ace
@randystreat here you are Cathy - we do have a wee bit of autumn showing up.
February 26th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
February 26th, 2024  
