Previous
269 / 365
WWYD
A couple of buddy photographers not quite sure what they are looking at - for WWYD 227
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
wwyd-227
