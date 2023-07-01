Sign up
1 / 365
Cockatoo
We were heading out for a drive when we spotted this cockatoo. I loved the way his comb lit up in the afternoon light.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
Extra Images
X-T4
X-T4
Taken
1st July 2023 4:41pm
Tags
bird
,
cockatoo
,
northern-territories
,
bamurru-plains
