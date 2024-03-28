Previous
Home Again by dkbarnett
41 / 365

Home Again

Finally home after four and a half months. For rainbow March this is the green light in our pond, with the reflection in the water as well.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Delwyn Barnett

dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
